Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 123.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

