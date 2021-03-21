Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

