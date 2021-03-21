Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,419,300. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.