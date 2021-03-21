Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $45,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MetLife by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,025,000 after buying an additional 1,482,825 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,726,000 after buying an additional 113,886 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after buying an additional 174,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

