Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Gap Up to $277.50

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.50 ($3.63), but opened at GBX 288 ($3.76). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 1,572,478 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £549 million and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.43.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,145 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,980.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

