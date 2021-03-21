SUKU Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.65 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $121.65 million and $612,517.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 93.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.58 or 0.00460999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00144793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.45 or 0.00688084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00074295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 tokens. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

SUKU Token Trading

