Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$28.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$28.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Cormark increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.98.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.97.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

