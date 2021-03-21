Susan Watts Acquires 335 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Susan Watts acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in HCI Group by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in HCI Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

