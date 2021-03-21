SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.