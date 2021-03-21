Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

