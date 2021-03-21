Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 3,500 Shares

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,500 shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.85 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

