Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 982.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

