Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 129,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $606.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

