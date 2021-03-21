Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,519 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

