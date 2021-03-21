Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $413,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

SAGE opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.