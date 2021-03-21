The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) is Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,073,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 655,835 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up 4.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.35% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $130,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

