The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

