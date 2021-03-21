The Gym Group’s (GYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 274.60 ($3.59).

LON:GYM opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £401.65 million and a PE ratio of -14.94. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.56.

In related news, insider Mark George bought 272 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £598.40 ($781.81).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

