The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was downgraded by MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $67.68 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.