The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 21.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 189,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

