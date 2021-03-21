The North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.35

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.35 and traded as high as C$35.66. The North West shares last traded at C$35.15, with a volume of 418,820 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.35.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

