The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

