The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.24

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.24 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.47). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.46), with a volume of 3,963,916 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.20 ($1.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The stock has a market cap of £658.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.24.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

