The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $57.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

