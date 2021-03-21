Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $167.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,784,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

