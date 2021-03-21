Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 68,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

