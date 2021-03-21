Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $1.50 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit