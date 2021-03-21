Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $1.50 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52.

