Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $777,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of MCO opened at $287.79 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

