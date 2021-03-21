Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 169.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average is $148.12. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

