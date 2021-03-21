Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

