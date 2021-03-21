Trexquant Investment LP Invests $186,000 in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Commercial Vehicle Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 205,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

