Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,720,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $846.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

