Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,953 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.