TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post sales of $51.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $48.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $220.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $226.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $257.27 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $276.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSC. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

TSC opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $839.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TriState Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TriState Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TriState Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

