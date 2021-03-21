Truist Securities Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $50.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $55,200,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $83,538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,305,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 599,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

