Tweedy Browne Co LLC Acquires Shares of 136,295 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

