Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Under Armour reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE:UAA opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

