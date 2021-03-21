United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Position Lowered by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675,000 shares during the quarter. United Microelectronics accounts for about 1.7% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

