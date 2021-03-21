Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

UPST opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $128.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit