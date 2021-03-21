Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $128.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.