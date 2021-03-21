Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

