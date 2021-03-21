Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $75,000 in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,635,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 99.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 355,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 40.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 193,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $13.70 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPG. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

