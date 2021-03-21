Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $77,000 Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $56.79 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,679.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

