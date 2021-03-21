Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $74,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,625,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $215.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $167.95. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

