Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.08 million, a PE ratio of -39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

