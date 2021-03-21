Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) Insider Phillip Campbell Acquires 55,432 Shares

Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) insider Phillip Campbell acquired 55,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$11,418.99 ($8,156.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Verbrec Limited primarily provides engineering, project delivery, and operations services to hydrocarbons, mining and mineral processing, infrastructure, and defense industries in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers asset management services, including engineering, asset inspection and integrity, maintenance strategies, and database development and condition monitoring and assessment; and specialist training services.

