Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 192 by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 133.94 ($1.75) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 87.11 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

