Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 192 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 133.94 ($1.75) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 87.11 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

