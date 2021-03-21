Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €27.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.42 ($24.02).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €23.38 ($27.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.01. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €23.60 ($27.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

