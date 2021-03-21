Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on April 9th

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WASH opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $929.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

