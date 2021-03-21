Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,865 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 373,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

