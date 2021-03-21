Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.56. 2,323,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

